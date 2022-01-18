“They told us that one option was to abort”; Iran Castillo and her husband narrate their pregnancy

iran castle celebrated this weekend the last baby shower of her second baby, an event of which she has shared photos and videos showing how happy she is with her husband, Pepe Ramos.

But in the first months, the pregnancy had a critical moment that had Iran already Pepe on the verge of despair for just over three weeks.





The actress, star of the recently completed telenovela ‘SOS I’m falling in love’ decided to tell her story so that other women who find themselves in the same situation can learn from her experience.

The first months of pregnancy, she told along with her husband in a live broadcast, passed quietly since the ultrasounds showed a healthy baby. “But they told us that a study was needed, that it had a very high price, the truth,” says Iran.

The study is called fetal DNA, and it consists of extracting blood from the mother, isolating the baby’s DNA and making a mathematical calculation about its condition. To give him the results of that study, the doctor called iran castle over the phone, which Pepe Ramos it was tactless.

“They made a video call to me but I was in a shopping center. So I better call him on the phone and they told me that my baby had trisomy 18, which is Edwards syndrome. I remember that I sat on a bench and began to see everything in slow motion.

Pepe Ramos He explains that when they went to the consultation the next day and they were made to wait for more than two hours. When they finally spoke to the doctor, he told them that abortion was one of the options. “He told me that the interruption of the pregnancy was one of the scenarios but that it was necessary to see what would happen and I don’t know what other things.”

Sad but convinced that they would get ahead, Iran and Pepe changed doctors. They went to a geneticist who recommended amniocentesis. “It’s that during that time I connected with my baby, I don’t know how to say it but I put my hands on my tummy and heard the baby tell me ‘I’m fine, mom'”.

The new amniocentesis study, which consists of extracting fluid from the placenta to clinically determine its genetic status, was favorable. “The geneticist did the study faster than is usually done and one day she called us to tell us that the baby was fine, not to worry,” he says. Pepe.

The couple learned, throughout this process, that fetal DNA is a mathematical process that, medically, cannot be considered a diagnosis, as they had been led to believe.

“We did almost almost a doctorate in fetal DNA from so much research and we learned two things: that it is a study that gives false positives, but also false negatives! And right there, on the results sheet, it said so”.

The story has a happy ending because now Iran Castillo and Pepe Ramos tell it as a bitter experience from which they learned a lesson and happily await their baby.