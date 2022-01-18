This cheap Samsung mobile costs less than 200 euros

The Samsung Galaxy M22, one of the best cheap Samsung phones, drops to 189 euros on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy M22 It is one of the best cheap Samsung mobiles, with outstanding features such as a 90 Hz screen, a “gaming” processor and a gigantic battery. In this article we want to highlight its value not only because of its specifications, but also because its price plummets to €189 in amazon.

To give you an idea of ​​the attractiveness of this offer, you should know that the Galaxy M22 has a usual price of 259 euros. Therefore, the current discount amounts to 70 euros. In addition, Amazon lets you choose between the three colors in which it is available: black, white or blue. For now, put aside the choice of the model to focus on knowing the characteristics of the terminal, those that we explain below.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M22 for only 189 euros

The Samsung Galaxy M22 bets on a rough back that suits you really well no matter what color you choose. In addition, it is a comfortable model when we have it in our hands, with a thickness of 8.4 millimeters and a weight of 186 grams. On the front mount a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, with resolution HD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz, being a panel of good quality for its price, especially for the fluidity provided by those 90 Hz.

The processor of this Galaxy M22 is the MediaTek Helio G80, a chip focused on the “gaming” section to offer good performance when running games. Also has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded by microSD. The operating system is OneUI based on Android 11, with next update to Android 12. The fingerprint reader is on the side.

Despite lower than 200 euros, the Samsung Galaxy M22 is able to take good pictures thanks to its 48 MP main camera. This is accompanied on the back by an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 5 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro. The front camera, which is located in the notch on the screen, is 13MP.

As we said at the beginning, one of the jewels of this smartphone is its 5,000mAh battery. In practice, the day of use is guaranteed, and it is even possible to reach two days of use if it is not very intense. Furthermore, it is 25W fast charge compatible, although the charger included in the box only supports 15W. Here’s how to fix this problem.

Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy M22

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is a more than interesting option on the market, especially if we take into account that its price drops to 189 euros on Amazon. However, to make the experience even better, it is best to accompany it with the accessories that we recommend next:

