This iPhone 12 mini reaches its historical low for a limited time

If you really want to have an iPhone and your budget is limited, this iPhone 12 mini for 599 euros It is the best option you have today. And it is that, although this mobile may seem somewhat small to you, that is the grace of the ‘mini’ series of the new iPhone 12 and 13, a smartphone of high-end with a small size, the same power in a smaller size.

Just as the iPhone SE was a revolution, a step back and a step forward in the evolution of the iPhone, this iPhone 12 mini has been one of the great winners in the race to be best-selling small smartphone of the year. With its release on the market at the price of 809 euros, not many gave it a chance, but little by little it carved out a niche for itself, becoming Apple’s best-seller of 2021. If you don’t know which iPhone to buy this 2022, I already give you a good option.

Save 25% on your new iPhone 12 mini

And it is that, although its appearance can confuse, we are facing a smartphone of premium high end, with a user rating of 9.3/10 points. If we look at its external appearance, we find a beautiful 5.4-inch OLED-panel Full HD + (2,340 x 1,080 px), with a barbaric contrast of 2,000,000: 1, HDR, Super Retina XDR technology and a 1,200 cd/m² maximum brightness. The screen is one of the 3 elements that make the iPhone 12 mini a great option.

It is a high-end smartphone, and as such it is built with the best materials such as glass and aluminum. It is well sealed, so it has the IP68 certification against water and dust. we can buy it at Various colors (black, white, blue, red and green) and its weight only reaches 135 grams.

Delving into the power of this iPhone 12 mini, which shares up to 12 features with the iPhone 12 Pro, mounts a processor Apple A14 hexa-core 3.1GHz clock speed, along with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and this model is located in the 64GB of storage.

Its battery reaches 2,227 mAh, something that might seem scarce, but coming from an iPhone it is fully optimized, especially when compared to the battery of the iPhone 12. It mounts a dual 12 MP f/1.6 rear camera and a 12 MP f front camera. /2.2 for high-quality video calls. It comes updated to the latest version of iOS 15, and in terms of connectivity it comes loaded: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, Dual SIM and 5G.

