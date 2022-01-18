This is how Guayna is after suffering a serious vehicle accident

One of the singers who is sounding very strong on the continent with her particular urban style, is none other than the niece of Chayanne, Lele Pons. The beautiful 24-year-old blonde has shown for a few years that she is the owner of a great talent that conquers thousands of people around the world every day. Due to this, in his official accounts, he has incredible popularity among his followers.

As for her personal life, we have to say that the young Venezuelan singer is in an official relationship with the Puerto Rican artist. Guaynaa for more than a year, as they published themselves in their respective profiles of Instagram. There they share various photos together where you can see how in love they are and how well they get along on a daily basis.

However, it is not all rosy in the life of the famous Latin couple since guaynana He recently suffered a serious vehicle accident for which he had to be hospitalized urgently. While for the tranquility of all his fans, the singer is out of danger and communicated it in the social networks with a couple of photos and a message that says the following:

“Grateful to life, and to daddy God. In the early hours of yesterday, I was the victim of a vehicle accident. Now it’s time to recover. I know that with the support of my family, friends, and fans, I will leave as soon as possible this. Thank you all for your messages, and for your calls. I love you!! Guaynaa”.

Let us remember that at the end of 2020, Lele Pons Y Guaynaa together they recorded the hit song called “You notice” that to this day continues to play on the main digital music charts. A clear example is in Youtube, which has more than 400 million views there. This makes it one of the musical themes that sounded the most during the past year.