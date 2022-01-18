This is how Yuri’s state of health continues

Admin 36 mins ago Health Leave a comment 30 Views

With a revolutionary personality, faithful to her style, the Mexican singer Yuri showed how his condition continues Health after getting infected again Covid-19. In this way, he revolutionized Instagram thanks to the publications he made with 5 posts between stories and photos, which totaled more than 61,007 interactions among his most loyal followers.

Yuri’s health today

the mexican singer Yuri, is facing the disease again by Covid-19 at home. Information about how your health status is Health She shared it herself on her social networks with a funny video where she is seen in a very funny way trying to escape from a green botarga.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The challenge of learning to live with Marfan syndrome

It is a disorder with which he had to learn to live from his childhood. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved