This is how Yuri’s state of health continues

With a revolutionary personality, faithful to her style, the Mexican singer Yuri showed how his condition continues Health after getting infected again Covid-19. In this way, he revolutionized Instagram thanks to the publications he made with 5 posts between stories and photos, which totaled more than 61,007 interactions among his most loyal followers.

Yuri’s health today

the mexican singer Yuri, is facing the disease again by Covid-19 at home. Information about how your health status is Health She shared it herself on her social networks with a funny video where she is seen in a very funny way trying to escape from a green botarga.

In said video it is seen that she says and refers to the coronavirus, promising to wear a mask. So far, it is seen that the singer, this time, He is going through his illness much better than the first time.

Among several of his publications, he shares messages of love such as: “Keep believing, keep praying, keep fighting, keep trusting, God does the rest”, “Just THANK YOU, eternal Lord” and “The bug returned and with everything, let’s take care of ourselves”, among others.

It should be remembered that, at the beginning of 2021, Yuri contracted Covid-19 and suffered from various complications that left him with some major sequels.

The first time Yuri is infected with Covid-19

Yuri, at the time, said that, after being infected with Covid-19, had to start a treatment that caused her to lose a lot of hair during the illness. It is worth noting that unfortunately today this disease led to almost half a million deaths in the United States alone.

After this treatment, luckily her hair has stopped falling out. Through an interview, the actress, singer and television presenter, offered details of what it was like to suffer from this disease And how have you dealt with it?

In the middle of his statement, he confessed that, although he managed to overcome it, after a short time, the doctors assured him that, probably, the dysautonomia suffering from, could be a sequel to the coronavirus.

“We contacted Yuri and he told us that he has dysautonomia. They give him dizziness because of so much stress that the blonde has. He gets dizzy and that’s why he couldn’t go.” The communicator confessed on his occasion Pickle Original.

Nowadays, Yuri, to their 58 years, he is well and going through his second contagion much better. What message would you send him?