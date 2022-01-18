This is the huge number of mobile phones that Samsung manufactured in 2021

Samsung boasts numbers and leaves the industry speechless by manufacturing more than 300 million smartphones in 2021… Neither the pandemic nor the global supply crisis can with them!

In a complicated scenario like the one we live in, with a global component crisis involved and the contracting market in some countries, surely nobody would expect a mobile manufacturer to increase its production and even signed record production quantities, but the truth is that this has been the case with no surprises in terms of its name.

In fact, it is that it has been the giant Samsung the one that once again has shown muscle to show its enormous productive capacity even in complex moments, manufacturing nothing less than some 300 million smartphones in the course of 2021 alone between its own assembly plants and other ODM manufacturers.

SamMobile colleagues told us about it, also confirming that Samsung would have manufactured about 240 million of those smartphones directly, for the more or less 60 million of smartphones that would have been produced by Wingtech and Huaquin.

It seems that nothing can with the giant Samsung, which in 2021 broke its production records again with more than 300 million Galaxy terminals manufactured between its plants and other ODM.

The fastest growing mobile brand is neither Xiaomi nor Samsung

The same sources also indicate that these enormous figures should grow in 2022, since Samsung’s idea is to reach about 334 million Galaxy mobile units manufactured in 2022, probably taking a greater weight towards these MDGs with which some agreements have already been signed, apparently about 40 million units with Wingtech alone and waiting to close more contracts with more partners.

Analysts say that this strategy would free up valuable resources so that Samsung plants do not suffer a greater load, preventing resources from being diverted and concentrating in the matrix both research and development and the production of the most premium, thus leaving these external manufacturers to be in charge of manufacturing and logistics in the case of the cheapest Galaxy.

Samsung has an advantage because it directly manufactures a good part of its components, although perhaps in Suwon they would like to sell more ‘premium’ mobile phones and less of the cheaper Galaxy families.

The truth is that Samsung has some advantage, since the South Korean manufacturer is also one of the largest suppliers of chips and some basic components for smartphones, thus ensuring the availability and supply of these components already in advance.

Regarding specific families, of these 300 million mobile phones that Samsung would have assembled in 2021 only 20 million would be from the Galaxy S21 range, so it should be noted that they are indeed basic and mid-range families -Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F- which take most of the sales in practically all the countries where the Suwon giant operates.

Although the time for its democratization does not seem to have come, Samsung seems optimistic about foldables with very important sales in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and a pretty rosy future ahead, although We will see how the Galaxy S22 work and that merger with the Galaxy Note that is expected to come in the form of S22Ultra… At least it seems that Samsung is still in top form even in crisis scenarios!

What Samsung mobile did I buy? Buying guide with the best models of 2022

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here