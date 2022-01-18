This is the muscle that gets more exercise per day than the legs

Probably when we think about which is the group of muscles that we use the most every day, the first thing that comes to mind is the legs. Surprisingly, however, this is not the case and actually the muscle we use the most is the eye. Yes, the eyes, as you read, do much more exercise than the legs and they also get tired.

The most exercised muscle in our entire body

Although it may be surprising, the muscle that we use the most in our entire body on a daily basis is the eyes. In fact, the eye can move up to 100,000 times each day, which could be the equivalent of walking 80 kilometers.

The previous comparison is necessary to understand the magnitude of the effort that is made every day, especially since we don’t realize how many times we blink. The muscular movements of the eyes are difficult to equate with the muscles of other parts of our body.

The most interesting thing is that despite the fact that we do not realize it, the eyes also suffer from tiredness and fatigue, especially when we make an effort to observe a certain point. In addition, the eye is one of the most important organs in the body because it is responsible for receiving light rays from objects and passing all information to the brain. It is one of the most important senses, that is why it is convenient to know all the effort they make and also recognize when they need a well-deserved rest. Taking care of our eyesight to keep it in perfect condition for longer also requires commitment and good daily habits.

How to recognize visual fatigue?

Knowing the extraordinary effort that our eyes make daily, it is necessary to take care of them and, above all, recognize when it is necessary to take a break. Yes, the eyes also suffer from fatigue and respecting recovery times is very important. It is the same as when after an intense workout, we need to rest for a certain number of hours because rest is key to the recovery and strengthening of those muscles. So what are the symptoms of eyestrain?

Blurred vision, difficulty focusing, double vision.

Headache, neck pain, feeling of congestion in the nasal bridge.

Tearing, dryness, internal sensation of heat.

Spasmodic blinking.

Sensitivity to light, more than normal.

Redness, inflammation.

burning, itching

Feeling sleepy and difficulty keeping your eyes open.

Given the above symptoms, it is advisable to stop the activity you are doing for 5 minutes, not watch TV or any other type of electronic device, close your eyes and gently place your fingertips on your eyelids. Additionally, you can also place fresh chamomile compresses or a few slices of potatoes to reduce inflammation and calm the area. Dare to try these simple tips and start taking care of your vision a little more. And you, have you felt visual fatigue at some point in your life?