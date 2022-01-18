This is what Gaby Spanic looks like after undergoing cosmetic surgery | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- To close the year with an achievement in her personal life, Gaby Spanic underwent a series of aesthetic treatments that promised to improve her figure and feel more self-confident, an objective that seems to have met your expectations.

This was demonstrated by the actress after share the results and progress of the operation through a funny video in which she appears in a black dress, which is quite close to her body and shows how her curves look now.

It should be remembered that it was a little over a month ago that the star of different soap operas confessed that she would go through some “aesthetic fixes” when entering the operating room to perform different procedures, such as liposculpture, buttock lift and skin tightening.

And just a few days ago Spanic uploaded a video showing the results of these surgical procedures that she had to go through to have the physical image she wanted, but what most surprised her thousands of fans was that the famous one was seen totally happy and beautiful.

Said clip was uploaded from the account of her plastic surgeon, Dr. Luis Atilio Gil Pérez, where Gabriela Helena Spanic Utrera, full name of the famous, modeled in front of the mirror with a tight dress that highlighted her silhouette, making it clear that he looks better than ever at 48 years old.

42 days of evolution and look how it looks. Our beautiful @gabyspanictv sent us this video of how her recovery is going and how her results are going. Looks amazing,” reads the description along with various emojis.

Among the comments, those users who applauded Gaby Spanic for daring to undergo the surgeries stood out, since they said it was worth it and that it looked incredible, in addition to congratulating the specialist on these procedures for the great work he did.

“You look beautiful, a great job doctor”, “You are beautiful”, “Pretty as always”, “Beautiful, Dr. Luigi has left her divine”, “Incredible work! Gaby you are more beautiful than ever. Queen is queen”, were just some of the expressions of the fans of the Venezuelan actress.