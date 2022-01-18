This is what the actors of ALBORADA look like, Televisa’s classic soap opera 16 years after its premiere

Since always, soap operas in our country have been one of the greatest forms of entertainment and there have been many productions that have remained in people’s memories due to their excellent cast and good script. One of them “Alborada”, work in which great artists participated such as: Daniela Romo, bright Star, Manuel Ojeda Y Ernesto The guard among others no less important.

The telenovela premiered on October 24, 2005, the last one was broadcast on February 24, 2006. The story takes place in colonial times, where social differences were more marked than ever, in addition to the fact that the Holy Inquisition flooded its presence in America. Latin.

“Alborada” was produced by Carla road under the direction of Mónica Miguel with the original story by María Zarattini. The production was immediately captivated by the actors and actresses who gave life to the unique characters:

hippolyta Diaz (Lucero) is the protagonist of the story, who lives with her grandmother in a town in Panama and they practically sold her to marry Antonio de Guzman (Arturo Peniche) who needed to have a son to inherit a great fortune. However, everything changes when Luis Manrique (Fernando Colunga) appears on the scene to give the telenovela an interesting twist.

“Alborada” 15 years after its premiere

15 years after the premiere of “Dawn“, the histriones have given a radical change in their image. Some remain on stage, while others decided to take other directions. However, they are all fondly remembered.

bright Star : The singer continues to work and now supports, along with Manuel Mijares, her daughter Lucerito Mijares, who has already said that she is interested in singing like her parents and it seems that she will do better than them.

: The singer continues to work and now supports, along with Manuel Mijares, her daughter Lucerito Mijares, who has already said that she is interested in singing like her parents and it seems that she will do better than them. Ferdinand colunga : His last appearances were in the works “Ladrones” and “Pasión y poder”.

: His last appearances were in the works “Ladrones” and “Pasión y poder”. Daniela blunt : The spoiled singer from Mexico continues to work. In 2020, he appeared in the cast of the telenovela “Vencer el desamor”.

: The spoiled singer from Mexico continues to work. In 2020, he appeared in the cast of the telenovela “Vencer el desamor”. Arthur peniche : “Silvia Pinal, in front of you” and “Preso No.1” were the last productions where he was seen acting.

: “Silvia Pinal, in front of you” and “Preso No.1” were the last productions where he was seen acting. valentine Lanus : Still working, but from the production of programs and movies.

: Still working, but from the production of programs and movies. Manuel Ojeda : His last works were “Want everything” and “Intimate Enemy”.

: His last works were “Want everything” and “Intimate Enemy”. Iran Castle: The actress has just finished her participation in “SOS I’m Falling in Love”. Now he is waiting for the new member of his family to be born.

