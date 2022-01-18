This spectacular Samsung QLED TV is on sale… €900!

It is important to mention that this is a Smart TV that is capable of reproducing 100% of the color volume, so the realism is fantastic, which allows you to reproduce content without any difficulty. HDR10+ , so its dynamic range is exceptional. Obviously, when it comes to resolution, the one offered by this 65-inch Samsung QE65QN95A is 4K . Therefore, even the most modern consoles you will get the most out of them with this product. It is, therefore, a more than sensible choice.

The particular device allows you to get a TV with a screen QLED and Mini Led technology that belongs to the product range of the Asian firm. Therefore, it includes all the new advances that the company has for its televisions (and we must not forget that it is one of the largest manufacturers of televisions on the market). The thing is that right now you can save money nothing more and nothing less than 900 euros , a most striking figure, to which you have to add a refund of €250 if you buy it before January 19 and if you register the product at this web address. Therefore, the opportunity is unique.

Striking options of this Samsung

One of those that attract attention and that differentiates it from other models with which it competes on the market has to do with sound. This is a device that has 4.2.2 channels, which means that it integrates a subwoofer that enables bass to be reproduced with exceptional reliability. Also, the total power is 70W, which combined with Dolby and DTS support ensure that you hear everything perfectly. And, all this, with almost non-existent frames that allow the dimensions of this TV to remain at only 1,446.3 x 829.3 x 25.9 millimeters.

Besides, regarding the operating system, the option used in the Samsung QE65QN95A is Tizen. This is a good job that allows the installation of applications (it does not lack any of the important ones, such as all those of streaming video platforms). In addition, it has a very simple interface to use and has advanced functions such as the use of voice assistants -both Google’s own and Alexa- and allows recording using external storage devices connected to a USB port.

Excellent connectivity on this TV

We say this because all the options that may be needed are present, such as Wifi o Ethernet to access the Internet or Bluetooth to use accessories without cables. But what is really interesting is in the ports HDMI, since it includes four ARC-compliant. In addition, it also includes digital optical audio output which allows you to use advanced sound bars. Come on, you don’t lack anything.

The truth is that with everything that has been said and taking into account the great discount that this Samsung QE65QN95A has and the excellent quality of image that it offers, it is a purchase that you must keep in mind to considerably improve the quality with which you watch TV in your living room.