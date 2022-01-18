This will be the flying yacht of the future – Technology

The Italian studio Lazzarini presented its latest innovative and futuristic project. The ‘air yacht’ is a super yacht flyer that will be built with carbon fiber and powered by helium.

According to ‘Designboom’, this new project will be able to travel long distances both on land and in water without harming the environment.

With its boat shape, 150 meters long and 80 meters wide, you can fly to any destination in the world.

How is this yacht?

Four electric propellers powered by solar energy connected to a central hull of 80 meters in length will be the skeleton of this flying yacht. It will have two airships that will be divided into hives that store helium.

When in use, the helium that is compressed is released and can provide enough boost for voyages of up to 48 hours at 60 knots, which is equivalent to 111km/h

Lanzzarini pointed out that “with the ‘Air Yacht’ there is a way to sail through the sky without emissions that harm the future”.

(You may be interested in: HyperX’s new releases for 2022 announced at CES)

It will have the appearance and the comforts of a normal luxury yacht. In this you can stay 22 people in 11 cabins distributed in the airships, which have large windows to enjoy the scenery, and there will be a main cabin located in the central area with a 360-degree view.

In addition, the center compartment serves as a common space for passengers to meet, relax and eat.

For its part, two airships are connected through four carbon bridges to the central structure and, in the lower part, are the floating structures that incorporate an inflatable base to accommodate the yacht while it floats in the water.

(Don’t stop reading: Entrepreneurship that bets on transforming with IoT and ‘big data’)

This Lazzarino project It will be equipped with eight counter-rotating electric motors of 905 CV each, ultralight batteries and solar panels that will allow it to move at high speed.

Who is it designed for?

It is worth clarifying that the ‘Air Yacht’ is not designed for public transport or tourist purposes. Rather, it is built for a private owner with a vision for the evolution of aviation.

According to ‘Designboom’, with 500,000,000 euros (approximately 2,285 million pesos) the first air yacht can be built on request.

More news

-The five most anticipated video games of 2022

-YouTube would be one of the main ‘fake news’ channels in the world

-Netflix: Claro customers will have a subscription to the platform

-The reasons for the success of Wordle, the game that triumphs all over the world

Trends WEATHER