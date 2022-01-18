Tips and tricks for Google Chrome to help you improve your privacy

Google Chrome logo. (photo: WallPaperSafari)

Google Chrome surely he is Web navigator most popular among users. Thanks to its features on the desktop and as the default browser on Android, Chrome is the browser of millions of users of Internet Worldwide. As mentioned above, Infobae provides you with a collection of tips to stay safe while using Google Chrome.

Specifically, tips have been put together for Google Chrome that focus on Privacy.Please note that some of the newer browsers are based on their own code; as the case of Microsoft Edge, brave, torch or Vivaldi. So if you use any of these, you can make the same settings.

All the settings that will be mentioned below You can change them from google chrome settings, in order to improve your browsing and take care of your privacy.

Do not save your address, banking information or passwords

In Setting > Autocomplete You can find three sections where Google Chrome can save but it is recommended to ignore it to protect your privacy. These are password, payment method and address.

Chrome can save passwords and payment methods. It is very useful for automatic login and online shopping.

But this information could fall into the wrong hands. The same goes for addresses. Here you store the data you have filled in the previous forms. So it is better not to withhold this information.

Autocomplete section in Google Chrome settings. (Photo: Downloadsource.com)

Do not have the data synchronization option enabled

This is one of the most promising features of Google Chrome: getting the same information, settings, and other data across all versions of Chrome you have on computers, tablets, smartphones, etc.

But nevertheless, this information is stored on Google servers. Therefore, it is unavoidable to speak of synchronization when talking about tips for Google Chrome that focus on your privacy.

If you want to protect your privacy, disable Google Chrome sync. You can do it in Settings > Google and you. If you’re signed in with your Google credentials, syncing can also be disabled.

If you want to be more selective, you can enter Google sync and services Y uncheck all options related to the synchronization of browsing data, search, sending usage statistics to Google, among others.

Data synchronization in Google Chrome. (photo: MyComputer.com)

Settings for privacy in the official settings of Google Chrome

Google Chrome offers privacy options in its own settings. For example, when you visit a web page, Chrome may use a web service to load pages automatically according to the links on the page.

In Plus > Setting You will find several sections where you can disable certain functions of Google Chrome.

Google Chrome settings. (photo: Angellomix)

In the Website Settings, you can delete your activity data. History, cookies, passwords, among others. Just click on Clear browsing data.

But if you want to know beforehand, you can follow the steps. In Cookies and other site data, you can decide how Chrome behaves.

Google Chrome settings. (photo: MyComputer)

There are other tricks that you should opt for to protect your privacy. For example, deactivate the following settings features in Chrome:

– Secure browsing: There are three options, Standard Protection, Enhanced Protection, and No Protection. The upgraded one, though good for your security, not recommended for your privacy, since it sends data to Google.

– Warn if your passwords are exposed in a data security breach. Like the previous section, send data to Google.

– Preload pages to make searches faster.

– Allow sites to check if you have payment methods registered.

On the other hand, It is advisable enable the following function:

– Send one Do Not Track Request with your browsing traffic.

Grant the necessary permissions to Google Chrome

As in Android or iPhone, there are permissions that let you know that Applications Y games access certain elements of your smartphone: camera, microphone, location and more.

The same thing happens in Google Chrome as well. Among the most useful security tips for Google Chrome are the permissions.

By default, Google Chrome alerts you every time a website requests permission. From there, we can allow it or not. Over time, a list of allowed and blocked websites will be created. It will be entirely up to you whether or not you decide to trust the permissions you give the browser.

Google Chrome permissions. (photo: IslaBit)

