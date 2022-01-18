Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the Playoffs against the NFL sensation duo

In one of two NFC Divisional Round games, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the NFL Playoff sensation duo.

The four games of the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs are already defined and on the eve of what will be the vibrant battles, there is a duel that stands out above the rest. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers they will play against the sensation duo of the 2021 season.

Brady and the Buccaneers did their homework in the Wild Card game and got a comfortable 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles by Jalen Hurts. Tampa Bay is the second seed in the National Conference, so the rival of the Divisional Round would come out of a duel Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams.

In the first Monday night game in NFL history during Wild Card weekend, a more even matchup was expected, but the Rams gave no room for speculation and took a resounding victory over the Arizona Cardinals by 34 to 11 points.

The game that will have Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facinghe 2021 NFL sensation duo in one of the games of the Divisional Round in the NFC will take place on Sunday, January 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady and Buccaneers will play NFL sensation duo: Stafford – Kupp

With the award of keeping the triple crown in the 2021 NFL regular season by registering 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, Cooper Kupp joins Matthew Stafford, earned his first playoff win in four games as the sensational duo facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 Playoffs.