Tom Brady’s impressive record puts him above all QBs

The veteran quarterback continues to break records left and right on the NFL gridiron.

Seasons go by, players come and go in the National Football League but Tom Brady remains firm on the American gridirons. Once again, the veteran quarterback is playing the NFL Playoffs.

Although this time he does it for second time wearing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, where he already passed the first test with a wide advantage: Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round (31-15).

Now, prepare for the next round where they hope to find out who their rival will be, whom they want to leave on the way to play the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, and why not, win it again.

Tom Brady looks over his shoulder

Tom Brady’s production against the Eagles was understated but effective. He left the field at Raymond James Stadium with 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 29 completions on 37 attempts with no interceptions.

However, those two touchdown passes served to put him above all quarterbacks in NFL history. Now, TB12 records 100 more touchdowns than any other quarterback including postseason games.

Brady does the same with 709 while that his closest pursuer is Drew Brees, with 608, closing the podium Peyton Manning with 579.