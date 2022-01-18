Tommy Ramos is the new presenter of “Guerreros”

Today was a day of mixed feelings for the followers of the program “Warriors” from Wapa Television. Not only was the end of the season held, which had been postponed as a preventive measure due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, but because -in addition to there being some kind of animosity between the competitors due to a rule change for the final competition- the presenter made the departure official Jose Figueroa, “The Black” in what was his last presentation.

With great enthusiasm, at the end of the program they welcomed the former Olympic gymnast, Tommy Ramos, who arrived to occupy Figueroa’s space after the latter announced last Friday that he accepted a new international job opportunity at the television network UniMore in United States.

“I feel a lot of anxiety, a lot of adrenaline. I’m pompea’o, I’m excited. I’m ready to start. I am happy, I already feel like a winner”, were the first expressions of Ramos to The new day, before being officially presented as the new host of the program.

The former gymnast revealed that he always had in his mind the possibility of being part of Puerto Rican television. However, as he said, this was an opportunity that he was not looking for or expected, which arose since the end of December.

“I had always thought about it, but from one day to the next? They called me, they asked me if I was doing something on television. I said no, that I was developing in the business stage, with the Tommy Ramos Foundation and perfumes. When they asked me if I wanted to do television, I immediately said: ‘of course, sure!’, without hesitation”, he said.

Starting tomorrow, Ramos will be the new driver along with the co-host Diana Ferrer in the television space that is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 5:30 pm, when the new season of “Guerreros Cobras versus Leones” begins and assured that he was more than ready to be the godfather of the Lions.

Valeria and Victoria’s father expressed that there is no challenge in life that he has refused to face.

“I have always said yes, I never said no and I come to learn. It is a stage of growth, of development. It’s something new, I’ve never hosted a program, but I’m willing to learn from them. Both the competitors and the production have a lot of experience. It is letting go, learning from them and developing with them”, he added.

The former participant of the television competition “United States Exathlon”, assured that for this new experience he does not come to imitate anyone and that he will show his energetic personality.

“It is a great challenge because José is great and he is excellent at what he does. I am not going to do what José was doing nor am I going to be José part two. I am going to be Tommy Ramos and here my assignment is to support my team, protect them, defend them, make them grow, develop, learn and I learn from them. Give a great ‘show’ to the public. It’s still a challenge, but I’m not afraid. I’m ready and I’m already anxiously waiting for the moment to begin,” he said.

Ramos stressed that the competitors are great athletes, physically prepared and with a lot of experience. Rather, it will support them mentally and psychologically, on how to manage anxiety and nerves at important points in the competition, which is when people usually get nervous. “I think I can contribute a lot to my team there,” he added.

The athlete highlighted the unconditional support he receives from his wife, the former volleyball player Vilmarie Mojica, to undertake all the projects that are presented to him.

”Vilmarie is a bit shocked because she didn’t expect it either. For her it was a surprise, but she is super happy. It is an opportunity that very few people have and we are going to take advantage of it. She has always supported me in all the crazy things I have decided to do. This is no exception and he told me let’s get our hands on it. I feel very fortunate to have a wife who supports me in all aspects of my life,” he said.

At the end of 2020, Ramos entered the business world by launching his first line of fragrances in collaboration with DH Distributors, which consists of a collection of aromas for men, which includes the perfumes “Intensus” and “Stamina”, in addition to the “Citius” and “Fortius” body sprays.