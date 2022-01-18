Tommy Ramos leaves Exatlón behind and joins Guerreros | TV

Olympic gymnast Tommy Ramos left the Exatlón arenas behind to face a new professional challenge as host of Guerreros: Cobras vs. Lions, from Wapa Television.

“The Lord of the Rings” will take office as host and godfather of the Lions, after José Figueroa said goodbye to production last Friday, January 14, and revealed his entry to the UniMás network in the United States.

Ramos has already received several pieces of advice from “El Negro,” as Figueroa is known, and with whom he has been a friend for years.

“I hope that the fans and the public continue to support me as they have throughout my 25-year career in gymnastics. Whenever I commit myself to a new stage, the public supports me. I feel that the public will accept me “, he anticipated in an interview with THE SPOKESPERSON.

The arrival of Ramos to the animation of the project together with Diane Ferrer, materialized today, during the two-hour special where fans enjoyed the end of the season, after having been postponed for almost a month due to covid-19 protocols.

“I’m super excited, super pompeao’, nervous, anxious, happy. There are many emotions on the surface,” he acknowledged.

“I’m going to be me, genuinely. People who know me know that I have a good time laughing, that I’m jocular, funny. I’m going to be me, simply with a microphone and a front camera,” he added about the opportunity that will keep him on screen Monday through Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The also businesswoman said that the production of Guerreros contacted him to find out what he was doing and if he had any television projects planned.

“In the blink of an eye I arrive today and they tell me that I am going to be an animator. I don’t know what awaits me, but I go with all the powers,” he said.

Ramos, described as a lover of challenges, sees in Guerreros an opportunity to get out of his comfort zone.

“I want to develop, I want to learn, I want to grow with them,” he emphasized.

On the other hand, today begins the sixth season of the reality show Exatlón Estados Unidos, on Telemundo, of which “El Señor de la Anillas” was a part in its first and fourth seasons. Ramos does not consider that the programs are not competition and considers them “very different”.

Goodbye to his stage in Exatlón

“They are not competition. They are different formats, different schedules. Both are sports, but Exatlón was a growth stage that came to an end. Now I have to grow up with the Wapa family,” he said.

On the other hand, he confirmed that he has taken acting classes and although he had received offers to be part of a project of this nature, now his focus is on his new stage in Wapa Television.

He also assured that his wife, former volleyball player Vilmarie Mojica, is nervous about his integration.