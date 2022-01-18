Tommy Ramos ready to prove himself as a “warrior” in animation

Former gymnast Tommy Ramos made a leap again, but this time it was not in the sports field, but from Telemundo to Wapa TV, to become the new host of the “Guerreros” challenge competition.

The selection of the former Olympic competitor was announced this Monday after last week José Figueroa formalized his resignation as presenter of the “reality show” to start as host of the segment “We keep falling in love”, of the program “Falling in love”, which TeleOnce broadcasts locally.

In this way, Ramos leaves behind several years of representing Telemundo’s “Exatlón” competition, and of which he was part as a competitor and motivator, starting in 2018.

He shared that they called him from one day to the next, they asked him if he was interested in making his debut on television and he immediately said yes.

“One of the things that I have learned throughout my life is that I like to learn and this would be a new thing,” he said this afternoon by telephone.

His different participations in “Exatlón” gradually aroused his interest in revealing himself as a possible figure on local television, a facet he is facing for the first time. That will be, without a doubt, his first challenge, to see how “warrior” he can be in that role.

“It is the first time that I am going to lead a program, I have never done it. I confess that I am a little anxious, but anxiety is a good thing, something positive,” said the father of two girls and husband of former volleyball player Vilmarie Mojica.

“Whenever I’m going to do something important, and I know it’s going to add up to me, I get anxious, so that’s a good indication of the feelings I’m experiencing right now. I am extremely happy, happy, for the opportunity, to join the Wapa family, of ‘Guerreros’, and to learn with them, because they are the ones with the experience”.

Regarding what values ​​he anticipates will contribute to the production, he mentioned his “freshness”, in addition to his competitive nature. He even longs to be able to join the challenges together with his team.

“I would really love to compete, challenge and even beat them. I’m going there to give my all, body and soul, and if I have to compete and win for my team, yes I will,” he assured.

Ramos launched in 2020 a series of perfumes for men, “Intensus” and “Stamina”.

In the morning hours, Ramos posted a photo on his Instagram with a smile from ear to ear accompanied by the following message: “Smile, that life smiles at you. Productive start to the week.

The followers then asked him if he would be a reinforcement in the new season of “Exatlón”, which begins tonight.

Regarding the participation of former Olympic wrestler Jaime Espinal, he commented that he was happy that, like him, he is fulfilling his goals.

“Guerreros” will continue to be led by Diane Ferrer on the female side.