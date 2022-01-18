Tonga: why the submarine cables that carry the internet to the whole world are so vital and vulnerable (and that left the island totally cut off)

Admin 10 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 10 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Underwater volcano explosion seen from the air

image source, Reuters

Caption,

The explosion of the submarine volcano was recorded on January 15.

That we have internet at home or at work is the result of a titanic task that began more than a century ago.

More than 1 billion meters of submarine cable have been installed since the 19th century to move data over long distances.

And the current situation in Tonga, the island nation that has been cut off from communication after the explosion of an underwater volcano, makes it clear how vital this technology is.

From the telegraph to the internet

The first cables between continents began to be laid as early as the end of the 19th century for the telegraph network.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Living off bitcoin income is possible, but how many BTC do you need?

Key facts: In general, the return offered by “renting bitcoins” is around 6% per year. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved