Tonga’s flag bearer in Tokyo 2020 suffers drama due to volcano eruption

Pita Taufatofua , who went viral because of the clothing he took out during the delegation parade during the Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games , noted that he has no communication with his relatives after the explosion of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano.

Because it was not found in the archipelago at the time of the eruption, taekwondoin lost any contact with them, something he made known on his social networks , where he also called on the world to pay attention to what is happening.

“Thank you all for the messages. I don’t have a word from my father or family in Haapai . All communication in Tonga is down. Set up a fundraiser. While I can’t help the family at this time, I will focus on the country as more information comes out,” he initially wrote on social media.

– Pita Taufatofua (@pitaTofua) January 15, 2022

He later insisted that he was still unable to contact his father in Veitongo and the rest of his family in Haapai, for which he is most afraid, since he lives on the coast, which has been affected by a tsunami, as far as is known.

“The initial reports have been catastrophic and all communications with my country have been cut off.. We are looking for donations to help our island kingdom (…) We need to rebuild everything that was damaged,” he added.

Tonga suffers “significant damage” after tsunami caused the day before by a volcanic eruption, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday, although there is still no information on victims.

Communication links with Tonga, an archipelago of more than 170 islands and some 105,000 people in the South Pacific, are limited because the tsunami damaged undersea communication cables and caused power outages, pointed out the New Zealand president, who has collected information from officials of her country in Tonga.

Since the violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano, which stands out for about eight minutes and could be seen from space, recorded around 5:20 p.m. local time on Saturday (4:20 GMT), news from Tonga is scarce. since there is no communication.

