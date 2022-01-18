Totally free! Movistar gives you up to 10 lines with unlimited data

Movistar currently offers among its mobile rates the Infinity Contract, what does it cost €19.95 per month during first 3 months, going to cost later €39.95 per month. However, there are many ways to get that rate at a lower price if we add it as an additional line.
Free unlimited lines for 4 months
From today, and until next February 2, Movistar free an additional infinite line, with unlimited data, calls and SMS for 4 months, later going on to cost 22.5 euros per month, which is one of the lowest prices on the market for one unlimited data rate.
This promotion can be accessed by all customers who have contracted fiber under a Fusion or Conecta Max convergent modality. In the case of mobile lines, any person who has contracted a line with the rates Infinite Contract, Contract XL, Contract 20 Plus, Rate #8, Rate #15 and Rate #25, you can add unlimited additional lines under this modality.
The most curious part of this offer is that it is possible to add up to 10 free infinite additional lines, benefiting all of them from the 4 months free. After those 4 months, you can change the operator, or continue in Movistar paying 22.5 euros per month for the fee, which is quite reasonably priced.
Available for mobile-only or converged customers
The rate is only available for registration of new lines and contract portability, not being available for migrations from prepaid or repositioning. The owner that brings the line to Movistar must be the same as the product Merger or Contract that you have contracted.
The unlimited data rate includes all the best of the Movistar mobile network, including the possibility of tethering, 4G voice, WiFi calls, Secure Connection, access to Movistar Cloud to save photos, videos, music and documents, and 50 GB of roaming in countries of the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the United Kingdom. In the event that 50 GB is exceeded, the price of each additional MB is 0.0029 euros per MB, or 1.16 cents for every 4 MB.
The rate is compatible with Shared Data, but only 25 GB will be contributed to the total pool available for other rates. If you exceed that figure, you switch to browsing at reduced speed at no additional cost.