Totally free! Movistar gives you up to 10 lines with unlimited data

Movistar currently offers among its mobile rates the Infinity Contract, what does it cost €19.95 per month during first 3 months, going to cost later €39.95 per month. However, there are many ways to get that rate at a lower price if we add it as an additional line.

Free unlimited lines for 4 months

From today, and until next February 2, Movistar free an additional infinite line, with unlimited data, calls and SMS for 4 months, later going on to cost 22.5 euros per month, which is one of the lowest prices on the market for one unlimited data rate.

This promotion can be accessed by all customers who have contracted fiber under a Fusion or Conecta Max convergent modality. In the case of mobile lines, any person who has contracted a line with the rates Infinite Contract, Contract XL, Contract 20 Plus, Rate #8, Rate #15 and Rate #25, you can add unlimited additional lines under this modality.