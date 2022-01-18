Tragedy in New York: Building in the Bronx collapses after gas explosion

One week after the worst fire in New York history that killed 19 people, This Tuesday – January 18 – the partial collapse of an apartment building in the Bronx was recorded.

The sinister it happened just three miles from the deadly January 9 fire, in a house on Fox Street, near Intervale Avenue, in the Longwood section of the district, just before 11:00 a.m.

As reported Telemundo, the fire it was caused by a gas leak that ended in an explosion and later turned into a massive fire, causing the partial collapse of the building.

Up to now, It has not been disclosed if there are fatalities, however, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) confirmed that four civilians and three police officers were injured. One of the injured He is in serious condition, while the other victims are expected to recover soon.

“All emergency responders are on site and currently battling the fire. I will continue on site with my team as long as it takes to get answers and ensure the safety of the community”, expressed the New York City Councilman, Rafael Salamanca, through his social networks.

Second tragedy in the Bronx in less than a month

Tuesday’s fire brings with it reminiscences of the incident that occurred on January 9, also in the Bronx.

In that event, more than 60 people were injured and 19 lost their lives. According to information revealed by the New York Post, of fatalities, nine were children, while the number of “seriously injured” was 31 citizens.