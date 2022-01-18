treatment of leukemia and lymphomas

Pilar Llamas during her speech at the ‘Lymphoma/leukaemia, diagnosis for targeted therapy conference’.

The Jimenez Diaz Foundation is positioned as a reference center in clinical trials with therapies for lymphoma and leukemia. This has been highlighted by experts in these pathologies gathered at the ‘Lymphoma/leukaemia, diagnosis for targeted therapy’ conference, in which they also explained how the multidisciplinary management of patients in the hospital makes a therapy adapted to each one of them possible.

This meeting between the specialists has allowed “access to the latest developments in the field, ensuring quality in the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases”, as highlighted by Red Frederick, head of the Department of Pathological Anatomy of the center and co-organizer of the conference.

In this way, in this edition two fundamental areas have been addressed. On the one hand, the availability of immunomodulatory drugs and the use of new technologies to identify molecular alterations and look for predictive biomarkers of response to treatments, as in myelodysplastic syndromes or various types of lymphomas. On the other hand, the meeting has favored the discussion of real clinical cases by experts and participants, “an excellent exercise in translating these novelties into clinical practice”, as pointed out by Rojo.

The future of the specialty lies in “developing a medicine adapted to each tumor”.

As for the recognition of the infrastructures the Madrid hospital as a point of reference, as explained Pillar Flames, head of the Department of Hematology and Hemotherapy of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, the hospital center has “a multidisciplinary units, such as Hematogeriatrics, in collaboration with geriatricians; the Cutaneous Lymphomas Consultation, in collaboration with dermatologists, and the Cardio-Onco-Hematology Unit, together with cardiologists”. They also have multidisciplinary committees where clinicians, pathologists, radiologists, nuclear medicine doctors and pharmacists “search for the best therapeutic option individually for each patient”, Lamas stressed.

Finally, about the future of the specialty, the expert added that knowledge of molecular mechanisms, new sequencing technologies and the expansion of new therapies aimed at specific targets are “key elements for developing medicine adapted to each tumor”.



New therapeutic targets with immunotherapy

as you have remembered Miguel Angel Piris, of the Pathological Anatomy Service of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, lymphomas and leukemias are “frequent diseases that still require a lot of attention, since the annual incidence is about 20,000 cases, with around 4,000 deaths in Spain”.

With a view to these data, “the main objective is facilitate targeted, personalized therapy through immunotherapy, a ‘chemotherapy-free’ treatment strategy that, by acting only on the tumor cell, does not cause damage to the rest of the tissues”, the expert highlighted.

Thus, to combat both diseases, in the treatment of hematological malignancies are emerging new therapeutic targets on which to develop strategies based on monoclonal antibodies, which are very complex proteins that humans normally produce to defend themselves against external aggressions such as infections.

In words Raul Cordoba, a specialist in the Center’s Hematology and Hemotherapy Service and coordinator of its Lymphoma Unit, “in the case of lymphoma and leukemia treatment, what we do is to recognize a target found on the surface of tumor cells”.

Therefore, in recent years, there has been a boom in the development of new monoclonal antibodies that are now being tested in clinical trials. A reality for which, as Córdoba explains, “until now we had ‘naked antibodies’, whose antitumor function was exerted by binding the antibody to its target on the surface of the cells. Currently, we have ‘conjugated antibodies’, which are true vehicles to release chemotherapy only within tumor cells”.