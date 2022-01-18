Ukraine warns Russia ‘almost complete’ border build-up

US Says Russia Creates Excuses to Invade Ukraine 1:08

(CNN) — Ukraine warns that Russia has “almost completed” a build-up of forces that could be used for an offensive against the country.

According to the latest intelligence assessment from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, shared exclusively with CNN on Tuesday, Russia has now deployed more than 127,000 troops to the region.

“The entire force of the ground group RFAF [Fuerzas Armadas de la Federación Rusa] in the Ukrainian direction – more than 106,000 troops. Together with the maritime and air component, the total number of personnel exceeds 127,000 military personnel,” the assessment says.

The report maintains that the situation in the region remains “difficult”, adding that Ukraine believes that Russia is “trying to divide and weaken the European Union and NATO”.

Russia’s actions are also “aimed at limiting the capabilities of the United States,” the assessment adds, “to ensure security on the European continent.”

Ukrainian military intelligence says Russia has deployed officers from its central and eastern regions to its western border “permanently,” adding that in late December 2021 and January 2022, Russia moved “ammunition stockpiles, field hospitals and security and services” to the border, which according to Ukraine “confirms readiness for offensive operations”.

“Currently, 54 Battalion Tactical Groups (BTG) are on constant alert near the borders of Ukraine (2 BTG more than the previous week). Thirty-four of them are permanently deployed and an additional 20,” the assessment says.

He further claims that Russia supports more than 35,000 rebels in eastern Ukraine and has around 3,000 of its own military personnel based in rebel territory. Moscow denies having forces in eastern Ukraine.

Russian intelligence activity against Ukraine intensified with the deployment of additional SIGINT units near the Ukrainian border and reconnaissance flights along the Ukrainian border, over the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov, tripled since last year.

The Ukrainian military says it is assessing that Russia could use medium-range missile weapons to “destroy vital objects” in Ukraine.

“Additional tactical groups of operational tactical missiles “Iskander” were transferred to the border with Ukraine. As of mid-January 2022, the total number of Iskander launchers near Ukraine is 36,” the assessment says.

The assessment says the Iskander missiles are capable of hitting targets 500-700 km away and could now target areas such as Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

The Ukrainian document warned that a new potential front line has now emerged along its northern border with Belarus with increased joint military exercises and Russian patrols with the country, a key Kremlin ally.

“The territory of Belarus should be considered as a full theater of operations that Russia can use to expand aggression against Ukraine,” says the Ukrainian military intelligence document.

From CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv