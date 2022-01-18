US airlines warn of potential ‘chaos’ if 5G isn’t limited near airports

The presidents of 10 american airlines launched the alarm on Monday before the authorities, to warn of the potential “chaos” that the deployment of ultrafast 5G network technology in the vicinity of airports would represent, in a letter obtained by AFP.

“We write for urgently request that 5G be implemented from January 19 anywhere except 2 miles (about 3.2 km) from airport runways, as defined by the FAA,” the federal aviation authority, notes the letter that was also signed by cargo giants FedEx and UPS.

“Immediate intervention is needed to prevent a major operational disruption for passengers, carriers, supply chains and the delivery of essential medical supplies,” they said two days before the 5G network went live.

America’s airlines and cargo carriers worry about consequences of this network on aircraft due to possible disturbances in the control instruments.

“On a day like yesterday (Sunday), more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subject to cancellations, diversions and delays,” fear the presidents of these companies, including American Airlines, Delta, or Southwest.

“Considering the short time remaining and the importance of this completely avoidable economic calamity, We respectfully request that you take all necessary measures for 5G to be deployed except when the towers are too close to airport runways.”, they ask the US government, the FAA and the telecommunications agency, the FCC.

That is why they advocate a pause “until the FAA can determine how this deployment can be carried out safely and without catastrophic disruption.”

At the beginning of January, the airlines obtained a new deadline, until Wednesday, for these new band frequencies to be activated.

Concerned about potential interference problems with aircraft altitude-measuring devices, the FAA issued new directives that limit the use of these flight mechanisms in some situations.

The US airlines protested the potential costs of such a decision, and asked the authorities to quickly find a solution.

In December, the manufacturers Airbus and Boeing also expressed “concern” about possible disturbances in the instrumentation of their devices by 5G, in a letter to the United States Department of Transportation.