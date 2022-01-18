VIDEO: Cecilia Galliano meets her ex Mark Tacher again and confesses infidelity

Mexico City.- Once they put aside whatever problems they both had and because of which they they divorced years ago, Cecilia Galliano Y Mark Thatcher They met again face to face and had a heart-to-heart talk about their relationship.

The Mexican actor was as a guest on the channel Youtube from Argentina, however, neither he nor anyone imagined that the actress would end up confessing that at some point in the romance they had there was a possible infidelity.

During the talk, the artist from Televisa He questioned Tacher about whether he believed that she had been unfaithful to him, to which he replied that he did not know and had no way of knowing.

However, the famous one told him: “I’m going to ask you not to ask the same question on this side, because you’re not going to like it”, implying that he did become unfaithful to her.

Immediately, Mark remained silent before his ex’s response and only commented “Uncomfortable moment”, without confirming or denying what the actress pointed out.

Cecilia Galliano and Mark Tacher showed the possibility of a return, as both stressed that the intimate encounters they held were the best, in addition to mentioning that they had incredible conversations.

But what really sparked speculation about a reconciliation was that they both came clean and answered yes to the question “Is there a part of you that wants to get back with the other person?”

Source: TV Notes and Diario de Yucatan