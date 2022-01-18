Video: snow in New York takes a Ford F-150 Raptor and disappears

This year’s round of frigid winter weather is underway, which means it’s time for a not-so-guilty pleasure for anyone who owns a front-wheel drive econobox and uses winter tires, and that’s watching trucks and SUVs tear up. with cold and slippery things like snow.

However, large trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Chevrolet Silverado They may seem invincible, but given enough ice and perhaps without the right tires, they can be anything but.

A Chevy Silverado fails to climb a snow-filled hill

For example, these videos shared on social media show a couple of truck drivers struggling to get control of their powerful vehicle in the snow and ice. the first video shows the driver of a lifted and slightly disassembled Silverado struggling up a gentle hill. It might take a tire expert to verify whether or not the tires on this Chevy are winter tires, but given the low profile of a tire this person has chosen to use in the snow, it isn’t necessary, as you can immediately see that They are not winter tires, and therefore they are not the right ones Here we tell you what they are The Best Winter Tires, Based on Consumer Reports Tests.

An F-150 Raptor slides through the snow until it disappears

Meanwhile, the second clip involves a first-generation Ford F-150 Raptor that didn’t even make it out of its own driveway before being overtaken by heavy snow on the ground. Folks, remember: if you don’t have the right tires, no amount of four-wheel drive, ground clearance, or insanely powerful engine is going to save you.

Always remember to drive carefully in this winter season, accidents are just around the corner and it is quite easy for a clueless driver or without the proper winter tires to lose control over his car and end up colliding with another vehicle, a building or what is even worse, destroying a nearby pedestrian.

**********

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: