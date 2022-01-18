Video: They denounce alleged lack of medical attention to a young man who died in a Lebrija hospital

In the images, the wounded young man is observed, lying on the floor of the Hospital and requesting urgently and repeatedly that he be administered oxygen.

However, a woman is heard, presumably a hospital nurse who only imitates him and ignores his call.

Likewise, a police officer who is seen in the images yells at the young man to “not be so scandalous. The other is dying (the person with whom Walter had the fight) and you who have nothing and make a scandal.

In another of the videos, the young man is seen, without moving, on a hospital stretcher and without the presence of medical or nursing personnel nearby.

Faced with these events, the Lebrija Mayor’s Office issued a statement in which it stated that “we strongly reject the events that occurred on the night of January 10, 2022 within the facilities of the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Lebrija.”

The Municipal Administration said that “we share with you that feeling of indignation and rejection for the lack of humanity.”

Also, the statement warns that “we have required the Attorney General’s Office, the Municipal Personería, the National Police and the San Juan de Dios Hospital to initiate the pertinent investigations and to be able to clarify the events that occurred in order to take forceful measures. towards the alleged perpetrators.

It is worth remembering that the alleged theft of a cap, some glasses and fifty thousand pesos would have been the reason why two young men got into a knife fight. Walter Samuel Martínez Caro, 20, ended up dead and Ermes Andrés Rueda, 18, was captured, charged as a suspected murderer.