Wall Street falls weighed down by technology; Goldman Sachs results cause falls in banks By Reuters

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 18 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Tuesday, as Big Tech shares were hit by rising Treasury yields, while Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) led losses among banks after missing their quarterly earnings estimates.

* As of 1530 GMT, the Industrial Average was down 506.05 points, or 1.43%, at 35,393.69; the index fell 60.31 points, or 1.29%, to 4,603.39 units; and he was down 167.83 points, or 1.16%, to 14,721.81 units.

* Two-year bond yields, which track short-term interest rate expectations, topped 1% for the first time since February 2020, as traders positioned themselves on the possibility that the Federal Reserve hardens its tone ahead of next week’s monetary policy meeting.

* Mega-caps like Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Meta (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:) lost between 0.6% and 3.7%.

* Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell in early trading. Strong growth indices such as technology and communication services led the losses.

* “Technology is going to be divided between companies that make money today and those that promise to make money tomorrow,” said Thomas Hayes of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. “Companies that promise to make money tomorrow, but don’t make money today, are going to take big cuts.”

* Goldman Sachs slumped 8% after missing fourth-quarter earnings expectations on weak trading, while BNY Mellon shed 1.1% after releasing its quarterly results.

* The S&P 500 banking index fell 1.2% and the broader financial index slumped 1.6%. Energy was the only sector in the S&P 500 to gain, boosted by rising prices.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Danilo Masoni in Milan; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)