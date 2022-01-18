Walmart reveals interest in creating cryptocurrency and selling virtual goods

The American company Walmart, the largest supermarket chain in the world, has revealed its interest in creating a cryptocurrency and selling virtual goods in several trademark applications recently delivered to the Patent Office, CNBC reported this Sunday.

At the end of December, Walmart submitted almost a dozen petitions to the regulator in which it hints at its intention to launch a virtual currency and a collection of NFT (non-fungible token) assets, in addition to producing and selling virtual goods such as home appliances, clothing, toys or personal care products.

Walmart would thus join a growing list of companies that are preparing to operate in the metaverse -an immersive virtual reality-, including Facebook, which has changed its name to Meta for that reason; fashion retailers such as Nike or GAP, or the entertainment giant Disney.

The supermarket chain avoided commenting on that possibility in a statement to the media, in which it said it is always “exploring how emerging technologies can shape future shopping experiences” and stressed that it “routinely” makes trademark requests to follow with your innovation.

The United States commercial giant, Walmart is the largest private sector employer in the United States and since the start of the covid-19 pandemic has seen its e-commerce business grow strongly, which according to its latest quarterly results -last November – has increased its sales in the country by 87% compared to two years ago.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!