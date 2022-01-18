Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Tuesday, January 18

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will not wear yourself out by getting involved in a thousand activities or a thousand false and transient romances. You will have the determination to start new plans that will lead you to earn money. Your union with new friends today will open many doors for you. Lucky numbers: 13, 46, 33.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Do not put at stake what you want from your heart. If you have problems with your partner, seek help before making drastic decisions that could harm you for life. Be very careful with someone who will enter your privacy as it can make you lose what you have earned. Lucky numbers: 33, 2, 41.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Take care of speed in everything. Do not invite danger by exposing yourself to difficult or risky situations. You will receive great lessons if you continue in what does not suit you. You will have to solve difficulties at home and with your partner, but you will be able to bring peace and stability to your loved ones. Lucky numbers: 18, 7, 21.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will be very strong and determined in sentimental matters. They will no longer drive you crazy with sweet words and false promises of love. You will seek truths and you will plant yourself in a new reality. The people next to you will not change, but you will change. The deception, the lie, the delusion ends. Lucky numbers: 50, 21, 17.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Everything false in your life will end. They will love you and you will be reciprocated with more intensity. The mystical and spiritual forces of the Universe will support you to achieve what was previously denied you. You will be surrounded by beauty, love and happiness. A state of security and good humor becomes latent in you. Lucky numbers: 1, 22, 15.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

The planetary energy will encourage you to make wise decisions during the next few days. You will dare to experience the different. An issue related to your child or children, or someone who acts without the necessary maturity will be repeated so that you see reality and you can guide him properly. Lucky numbers: 48, 2, 35.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will now be in the position to get involved in liberal causes in terms of humanitarian or civil rights. The planetary energy leads you to face something that traumatized you in the past so that you can overcome it. You will separate yourself from someone who took advantage of you. You will take better care of your sentimental world. Lucky numbers: 5, 11, 9.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The Cosmos will now give you the calm, control and courage to advise or express yourself on controversial issues. Your romantic relationships are made difficult by your need for independence and creativity. Stick to it, plant yourself in reality. Stay away from fantasies and what seems to be and is not. Lucky numbers: 19, 43, 36.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will be aggressive in fighting for what has value and brings you peace and happiness. The spiritual will shelter and protect you. Your personal sacrifices for love and family will be rewarded. You will not care what they think of you, you will only care how you feel. Lucky numbers: 49, 3, 28.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The negative at home or in the workplace will go away and will not affect you anymore. Follow the advice to take care of who you flirt with professionally or in love since deception surrounds you. Not all human beings are what they appear to be. You get enough money to become independent. Lucky numbers: 24, 14, 36.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

This will be the day when you will secure your social and professional position, thanks to the positive energy of the planets. You will move between the mysterious and the hidden. You will evaluate and re-evaluate your love life and your friends. Your psychic faculties and intuitive powers will amaze you. Lucky numbers: 10, 14, 5.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The news that reaches you from abroad will not be very encouraging, but time will have the last word. You will feel original, creative, generous and hospitable today. You will wrap yourself in something new, different. You will have the trust of others and this will help your financial security. Lucky numbers: 8, 6, 38.

This story was originally published on January 17, 2022 8:00 p.m.