Watford FC makes official the arrival of a figure from the Colombian National Team

The English team, Watford FC, confirms the arrival of a footballer from the Colombian National Team to their squad

January 17, 2022 7:36 p.m.

Watford FC joined the Premier League in the last tournament and sought to put together a good team so as not to be left behind in the standings. But his plans did not work out and the first part of the tournament presented some difficulties.

Currently, the team is in seventeenth position in the general table with 14 points, just one away from getting into the relegation zone.

For this reason, the board of the English club decided to seek reinforcements again in this transfer market and set its sights on an important figure of the Colombian National Team.

This Monday, Envigado FC confirmed that Yaser Asprilla will be transferred to Watford. “Great news fills the Orange Family with pride. Another son of the house will emigrate to football from abroad to show all his talent in Europe. We are pleased to announce that Yaser Asprilla is a new player for Watford Football Club, a team from the Premier League of England” published the club.

The 18-year-old player made his debut this Sunday in the Colombian National Team during the friendly against Honduras. Now, he will be a teammate in the Premier League of Cucho Hernández.

At the moment there are rumors that the English board wants to give him on loan to a team that plays in the Copa Libertadores with the intention of gaining more experience.