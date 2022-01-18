WBSC supports Cuba so that its players can sign abroad

HAVANA — The president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), Ricardo Fraccari, assured on Monday that the international organization is supporting Cuba to ensure that the island’s baseball players can sign contracts in abroad.

The director’s four-day visit comes after months in which dozens of Cuban baseball players left their teams to emigrate and seek contracts with professional clubs or in the Major Leagues of the United States, a country that imposed sanctions on the Caribbean nation and has restrictions on sports relationships.

One of the results of this visit is “to achieve a legal plan that allows players to go out and be protected,” Fraccari said during a press conference. “I am here to open doors and not to close them,” he added.

The official did not give details about what those contracts would be like or the scope they would have, but indicated that leagues such as those of South Korea or Japan could receive the Cubans and could also participate in the island’s national championships.

In October of last year, half of the U-23 team — a half dozen talents — left the World Cup in Mexico and the athletes traveled to the United States in search of opportunities with teams from that country. Baseball on the island, which was once the most popular sport among the inhabitants and which has a pool of young people from the neighborhoods and local clubs, is going through a slowdown.

During the government of US President Barack Obama, the Major Leagues negotiated an agreement with the island for the insertion of Cuban baseball players, but the agreement was affected by the arrival of Donald Trump, who tightened sanctions on the island and broke ties in all fields, including sports.

Fraccari took advantage of his trip to the island to meet with all levels of Cuban baseball, while visiting training academies in the city of Cienfuegos and factories of equipment for this sport.

He pointed out that the world confederation is working so that the tense situation does not happen again regarding the difficulties and delays in issuing visas so that Cuban athletes of this discipline can participate in competitions in the United States, as happened in the middle of last year with the Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida.

According to Fraccari, whatever the organizing country of an event is, it has to guarantee that the athletes obtain their permits to enter the host nation of the competitions.