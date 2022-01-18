‘We want to give it an outlet’; Getafe announces that José Juan Macías does not count

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 18.01.2022 10:38:48





It seems that José Juan Macías’ adventure through Spain will last just six months, at least in the case of Getafe, since the board of directors of the institution publicly accepted that the former Chivas Mexican striker is one of the main candidates to be low in this winter market of passes, given their poor performances and no contribution.

Ángel Martín, sports director of the Azulones, confirmed that they are working on outputting at least a couple of items and one of the most likely is JJ Macías, who has not played in LaLiga for more than three months and in his last appearance in the Copa del Rey he was injured in the first half.

“Macias is recovering from a problem. We want to release players, but we don’t know who it will be. He is a clear possibility of the market to negotiate it, but until the end we will have to wait”, are the words of the manager collected by the agency EFE.

There are six forwards in Getafe

Ángel Martín’s statements about the future of José Juan Macías in Getafe They are also due to the fact that there are six forwards in the squad, including the Mexican, who is the one with the fewest opportunities and minutes, with the exception of the newcomer Borja Mayoral.

The Mexican striker, who was taken at the express request of Miguel González “Míchel”, a coach who has already been dismissed, has only played eight games this season, three as a starter, and counts 225 minutes of play. He has not played in the League since October 3, 2021 and his last participation was on November 30 in the Copa del Rey against Mollerussa, a lower category rival.

Where will Macías play if he leaves Getafe?

With his pass still owned by Chivas because he went to Spain on loan for a year, the attacker could be in Lille’s orbit again, depending on the medium super sport, although the most recent experience of a Mexican in that team was disappointing with Eugenio Pizzuto, who had his contract terminated without even having made his debut.