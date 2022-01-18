Westbrook’s hopeful statistics in recent games

Russell Westbrook shows signs of improvement for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA and that gives hope to LeBron James and company.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) has not yet been positive for Los Angeles Lakers, and while the problems are in many places and people, one of the most blamed for the bad year is Russell Westbrook.

Russ came from Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles franchise thought that it could be an important piece in the Big-3 that would settle for Anthony Davis Y Lebron James. Until now, James is the only one who has played like a true star. Davis, on the other hand, has been out injured for a month but is expected to be back by the end of January.

Meanwhile, the remaining one is Westbrook who so far averages 18.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8 assists, but with a worrying percentage of effectiveness in field goals (43.8%) and in triples (29.1%). The shot is still something that he has not been able to correct.

The other very alarming statistic was the losses. If only average 4.3 per game, somewhat low by his standards, it is still a lot to have 8 assists on average, and he has had games in which giving the ball away to the rival has been a problem.

Russell Westbrook shows improvement with Lakers

However, during the last five games, where Los Angeles is 2-3, The Brodies has improved significantly reducing their losses to 0.8 per game, with three of them having zero turnovers. TOAlthough the Lakers keep losing, it’s not their fault anymore, or at least it’s not the main factor like it used to be.