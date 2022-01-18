What Detroit Pistons ask for the player that interests LeBron James and company

According to reports in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons would be clear about what they are asking for to make a trade for one of their star players that interests LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The deadline for making exchanges in the season NBA 2021-22 (February 10) is getting closer and one of the players who has aroused the most interest is Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers and company, one of the teams that would have asked about the star power forward.

The Lakers do not find the best performance in the 2021-22 season and after 44 games they have a .500 mark with 22 wins and 22 losses. The first changes in the roster began to arrive with the signing of a reinforcement for LeBron James and company who had already played with the team after two 10-day contracts.

The arrival of Stanley Johnson doesn’t seem like enough to have depth and be a playoff contender, so pundits proposed a trade for the Los Angeles Lakers to sign Jerami Grant. Does he meet the expectations of the Pistons? We are about to find out.

According to Jake Fischer, from the Bleacher Report portal, the Lakers and LeBron they have Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings, the competitors to give the Detroit Pistons what they want for Grant.

What the Detroit Pistons ask to make a trade for Jerami Grant in the NBA

“The frenzy comes a year after Pistons general manager Troy Weaver quickly dismissed any inquiries about Grant’s availability after the forward surprisingly chose Detroit in free agency. Sources say Detroit is now asking for either two first-round picks or one first-round pick plus a high-potential young player., Fisher maintained.