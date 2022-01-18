What did Chicharito-Guardado say to Tecatito after arriving in Seville?

Midtime Editorial

This day took place Official presentation of Crown Tecatito with the Seville, club with which he signed a few days ago after leaving Porto. The Mexican revealed that after confirming your arrival started conversations with Andrés Guardado, Diego Lainez and Chicharito Hernández, who spoke wonders of the team and country.

Tecatito Corona already debuted with Sevilla in the defeat of his team against Betis in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, where Andrew Saved he was singled out after making fun of the assault on Joan Jordán; despite that, there was a good dialogue with the Mexican who joins The League of Spain.

What did Guardado, Lainez and CH14 say to Tecatito?

Speaking to the media during his presentation, JJesus Manuel Corona admitted that he did have a dialogue with their compatriots, where in the first instance Chicharito told him wonders about Sevilla, a team he belonged to a few years ago.

“Sure, I’ve talked to them, I’ve talked to Chicharito Y he wished me the best. He told me club wonders, of the city and that I am going to find people who will make my life easier here, so thanks for that”, commented the Sevilla player.

On the other hand, did not reveal much of the dialogue with Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado, but he confessed that they also wished him success at his new club and they extended their hand for anything you need in the future.

“Yes, I have also spoken; that anything you need and the best of success… they wanted me and I wanted them”, sentenced Tecatito Corona.

Other Mexican elements present in the Spanish LaLiga are Nestor Araujo, Orbelin Pineda and Hector Herrera, whose is it he did not speak in his presentation.

