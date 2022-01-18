What is graphene, the material of the controversy surrounding the AstraZeneca and Anmat Covid vaccine

In the last few hours, there was some controversy regarding the graphene and the vaccines against Covdi-19 from the AstraZeneca laboratory. Now that the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) closed the discussion regarding the fact that it is not one more component of the drug against the coronavirus, another question arises: what is graphene?

Speed, hardness, resistance and stability are some of the many properties that is attributed to this particular material that is talked about so much these days. It is made up of carbon atoms and is obtained from graphite in pencil leads.

Marcelo Mariscal, principal investigator of the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet) at the University of Córdoba, explained to THE NATION that it is called graphene when the graphite is separated and about two or three sheets remain. “He is considered a high impact material in the technology of the future, although its application is still very expensive”, indicated the specialist in the development of new materials. It costs approximately $2,000 per gram of high-quality graphene to purchase.

The properties of graphene seem to be many. It is, according to Marshal, “a thousand times more conductive than copper”. What’s more, its resistance stands out, even more than diamond steel has. “It can transport information like fiber optics and it is even faster”, highlighted the researcher.

Mariscal said that its use in any type of vaccine is ruled out for the moment and, instead, emphasized that the main interest in this material is in the technological field. The specialist said that there are already certain brands of very professional tennis rackets that use graphene for the frame due to its high resistance. Some cement companies are beginning to use graphene to give the material greater hardness and companies that manufacture paints are beginning to see how to use it to improve their products.

Graphene is present only at the nanometer scale – a nanometer is a unit of measurement that is equal to one billionth of a meter. In an investigation carried out in 2014 by different CONICET researchers it was determined that, in addition, graphene “great resistance to acids, it is cheaper and less polluting than other materials used in the industry”.

Graphene is not yet produced in Argentina, although yes in Brazil, for example. “There is a lot of development there”, indicated Mariscal and highlighted: “Its discovery is very recent. The Russians found the material in 2004, when they isolated it.” The finding earned the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics for Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov, two Russian scientists working at the University of Manchester, UK.