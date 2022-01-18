WhatsApp | How much time do you have to delete a seen message | Deletedmessages | Double blue check | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Have you ever made a mistake in sending a message that you later regretted? did you delete it in WhatsApp , but they read it before time? As you know, the app allows you to delete any text from your conversations in a reasonable time. Here we tell you all the details.

Now in WhatsApp it is also possible to delete a message that has been sent and even read. For a long time now, the app belonging to Meta has offered you this quite useful tool in case you made a mistake. Although the function to edit a text is still expected, this should be taken into account.

HOW MUCH TIME YOU HAVE TO DELETE A MESSAGE SEEN BY YOUR FRIENDS

To be able to delete a message seen by your friends, open WhatsApp.

Then you must go to the conversation where you sent the message.

Click on it and hit delete.

Now you just have to click on “Delete for all”.

Know how much time you have to delete a message for everyone in case they have seen your message. (Photo: MAG)

Remember that if the message has not been opened, you have up to about an hour to delete it.

If you have read it, you can delete the WhatsApp message as long as 5 minutes have not passed since it was opened or the double blue check appeared.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link.