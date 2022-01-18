WhatsApp | How to chat with someone without asking for their number | Applications | Smartphones | trick | 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

How true is it? WhatsApp It has a series of functions that very few people use on a daily basis, such as messages that disappear or photos and videos that can only be viewed once. But there is a detail: chat without asking someone for their number. How is it done?
It should be noted that this function is available on all cell phones in the world with WhatsApp fully updated. Best of all, it is not necessary to install alternative or third-party programs that often interfere with the privacy of your conversations.
HOW TO WRITE SOMEONE ON WHATSAPP WITHOUT ASKING FOR THEIR NUMBER
- The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp.
- There go to Settings.
- At that moment, at the top, you will see your name next to your profile picture.
- On the side you will also see the QR code.
- Click on it and you will have the much larger QR code. This is personal and you can only share it with whoever you want.
- You also have the option to scan anyone’s QR code without the need to ask for their cell phone number.
- That way you can chat on WhatsApp without any fear of making a mistake by misregistering someone’s cell phone number.