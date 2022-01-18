WhatsApp | How to put a YouTube video in your states | Status | YT | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It is one of the social networks where many talk and even exchange any type of photo or video, but there are a variety of elements that very few know about, such as YouTube clips and how to share them.
Do you want to put a video of Youtube in your states for your friends to see? Well, it’s quite easy and you don’t have to download the clip, much less install third-party programs that, at the same time, tend to infiltrate the security of your conversations.
HOW TO PLACE A YOUTUBE VIDEO IN YOUR WHATSAPP STATES
- The first thing is to enter YouTube.
- Then enter the video you want to share.
- After that, select WhatsApp.
- At that time you must click on States.
- At that moment you must put the YouTube link and the frame of the clip.
- Remember that when a person clicks on the YouTube link in your WhatsApp statuses, they will enter and see your video.
Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.