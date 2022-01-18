WhatsApp | How to put a YouTube video in your states | Status | YT | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It is one of the social networks where many talk and even exchange any type of photo or video, but there are a variety of elements that very few know about, such as YouTube clips and how to share them.

Do you want to put a video of Youtube in your states for your friends to see? Well, it’s quite easy and you don’t have to download the clip, much less install third-party programs that, at the same time, tend to infiltrate the security of your conversations.

HOW TO PLACE A YOUTUBE VIDEO IN YOUR WHATSAPP STATES

The first thing is to enter YouTube.

Then enter the video you want to share.

After that, select WhatsApp.

At that time you must click on States.

This way you can share your YouTube videos in your WhatsApp states. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment you must put the YouTube link and the frame of the clip.

Remember that when a person clicks on the YouTube link in your WhatsApp statuses, they will enter and see your video.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.