WhatsApp | How to put a YouTube video in your states | Status | YT | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It is one of the social networks where many talk and even exchange any type of photo or video, but there are a variety of elements that very few know about, such as YouTube clips and how to share them.

Do you want to put a video of Youtube in your states for your friends to see? Well, it’s quite easy and you don’t have to download the clip, much less install third-party programs that, at the same time, tend to infiltrate the security of your conversations.

HOW TO PLACE A YOUTUBE VIDEO IN YOUR WHATSAPP STATES

  • The first thing is to enter YouTube.
  • Then enter the video you want to share.
  • After that, select WhatsApp.
  • At that time you must click on States.
This way you can share your YouTube videos in your WhatsApp states. (Photo: MAG)
  • At that moment you must put the YouTube link and the frame of the clip.
  • Remember that when a person clicks on the YouTube link in your WhatsApp statuses, they will enter and see your video.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.

