WhatsApp | How to record a call | 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | trick | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Do you want to always have your calls from WhatsApp recorded? Well, a fully updated method has been discovered for this 2002 that will prevent you from not having a record of the communications you hold. How is it done? Is it really legal?
Although the calls WhatsApp tend to spend certain megabytes on our mobile devices, there is a simple trick to be able to record that communication. Remember to always inform the other person that you will have a copy of what you talk about between you.
HOW TO RECORD A WHATSAPP CALL
- The first thing will be to download the Cube ACR Call Recorder application.
- You can get this from the same Google Play or enter this link.
- Now grant the corresponding permissions such as access to the microphone, telephone or contact list.
- After that, make a call by WhatsApp as a test.
- At that moment talk to the other person.
- When you finish the call you can go to ACR Cube and see that the call has been recorded.
- You can play it and listen to it again.
- Best of all, they will listen to both the interlocutor and you.
