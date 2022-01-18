WhatsApp | How to record a call | 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | trick | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Do you want to always have your calls from WhatsApp recorded? Well, a fully updated method has been discovered for this 2002 that will prevent you from not having a record of the communications you hold. How is it done? Is it really legal?

Although the calls WhatsApp tend to spend certain megabytes on our mobile devices, there is a simple trick to be able to record that communication. Remember to always inform the other person that you will have a copy of what you talk about between you.

HOW TO RECORD A WHATSAPP CALL

The first thing will be to download the Cube ACR Call Recorder application.

You can get this from the same Google Play or enter this link .

. Now grant the corresponding permissions such as access to the microphone, telephone or contact list.

After that, make a call by WhatsApp as a test.

With the Cube ACR app you can record a WhatsApp call without too many problems. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment talk to the other person.

When you finish the call you can go to ACR Cube and see that the call has been recorded.

You can play it and listen to it again.

Best of all, they will listen to both the interlocutor and you.

