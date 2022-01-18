When medicine attracts tourists to Cáceres

Cáceres is breaking all records in tourism and the city has become a reference for inland getaways, international getaways, those of the famous and, also, of those who they go to the capital of Cáceres in search of medical treatment and hire, at the same time, a tour for which it is considered, according to UNESCO, the third monumental complex in Europe.

Since the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st, the health tourism, health tourism or medical tourism is a global phenomenon which is based on the trip to another city or country in order to receive some type of treatment or medical attention that either does not exist in the country where one resides, or has a more competitive price. In the specific case of aesthetic medicine, medical tourism took place mainly in those enclaves that were recognized as true powers in this field of medicine, such as Brazil or Colombia.

For some time now, this flow of patients to South American countries, especially those from central and northern Europe, underwent a notable change when Spain began to establish itself as another power due to the quality of its services, which placed it in the world elite.

Doctor Oyola’s Clinic in Cáceres, included within the Clínicas Revitae franchise, has been receiving, for ten years, patients from all over Spain and beyond its borders, who arrive willing to undergo aesthetic medicine and phlebology treatments. Clients have arrived here from Galicia, Catalonia, Madrid, Andalusia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands and Cantabria, from Switzerland, Portugal, France, Africa or Morocco.

The medical director of Clínicas Revitae, Yelida Jose Oyola, who was a CP Cacereño player in the 1990s, recalls that patients who require a very long journey “normally spend several nights and during their stay we recommend places in our unique city, our gastronomy and our historical and cultural legacy” . Patients come in search of medicine and cosmetic surgery treatments and what better way to cure than using a prospect called Cáceres.