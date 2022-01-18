Where are the best annual percentage yields for stablecoins?

In this week’s episode of “The Market Report,” Cointelegraph experts show where to find some of the best altcoin returns in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

But first, market expert Marcel Pechman carefully examines the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) markets. Are current market conditions bullish or bearish? What is the outlook for the coming months? Pechman is here to explain it.

Join Cointelegraph analysts Benton Yaun, Jordan Finneseth, and Sam Bourgi in a discussion of the best platforms for stablecoin returns. Will Bourgi’s pick, Convex Finance, with its sizable community, reputation, and multiple ways to earn yield, come out on top, or will Yuan’s pick of Beefy.Finance, with its multi-chain yield optimizer, outshine the rest? Not to be outdone by Bourgi and Yuan, Finneseth lays out his rationale for choosing Anchor Protocol, which pays returns in TerraUSD (UST). Which protocol do you think has the most potential? Leave a comment and vote in the chat room poll!

Stick around after the discussion to learn about Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a platform for crypto traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market. Using Markets Pro, analysts identify two altcoins that stood out this week: OCEAN by Ocean Protocol and SCRT by Secret Network.

Do you have a question about a currency or a topic that is not covered here? Do not worry! Join the YouTube chat room and write your questions there. The person with the most interesting comment or question will receive a free month of Cointelegraph Markets Pro, worth $100!

The Market Report airs live every Tuesday at 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM UTC), so be sure to head over to Cointelegraph’s YouTube page and hit those “Like” and “Subscribe” buttons. for all our future videos and updates.