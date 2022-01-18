Where is Tonga, a country affected by an underwater volcano eruption?

Volcanologist explains underwater volcano eruption near Tonga 1:58

(CNN Spanish) — Tonga, a Polynesian archipelago in Oceania, is a country of just 105,780 people, according to the CIA Factbook.

Infrared cameras capture the power of the eruption in Tonga 0:49

The country consists of 171 islands, of which only 45 are inhabited, although two-thirds of the population lives on the island of Tongatapu. Its total area, 747 square kilometers, is about four times larger than the city of Washington. It is one of the smallest countries in the world; it is ranked 189th in size (of 258 listed), according to the CIA.

In the island country, the official languages ​​are Tongan (a Polynesian language) and English, and the majority of the inhabitants are Protestant Christians, according to CIA figures.

Its flag, red with a white rectangle and a thick cross, represents Christianity in Tonga. The red symbolizes the blood of Christ and the white purity.

See the smoke and explosions left by the underwater volcano near Tonga 0:53

The country, a constitutional monarchy – the last of the Pacific island nations – has an economy based mainly on the export of fish and tourism is the second source of income. The king is Tupou VI, and he has been monarch since 2015, after the death of his brother George Tupou V.

In 2018, the country was hit by the worst storm in 60 years.

With information from Adrienne Vogt