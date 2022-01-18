Which Wild Card Round winners are most dangerous in the Divisional Round?

We take a look at the winners of the first postseason pass, to determine who can make the most noise in the next round

The “Super Wildcard Weekend” in the NFL fell behind, and strangely, only two of six games were more or less even.

For many, the Divisional Round –which is at the door–, is the most attractive stage in the playoffs. And logic tells us that it will.

The Divisional Round promises great emotions with figures such as Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady. Getty Images/AP Photo

In the previous round, we saw some formidable team displays that left quite an impression heading into the next stage.

Which teams advanced from the Wild Card Round that look stronger for the Divisional Round?

Although the duel in the Wild Card Round in view of las vegas raiders was close, the Bengals, they look in great shape.

The explosive offensive that leads Joe Burrow will be a serious threat to the Tennessee Titans, that they can probably count on their broker again Derrick Henry, who was injured on October 31, that is, two and a half months ago. He was only able to play nine of 17 regular season games. Despite this the titans they managed to win the South Division of the American Conference.

Cincinnati, with that poker he has —Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon— is a team full of resources on offense.

The meeting appears –on paper– very balanced, but in the bookmakers at the beginning of this week, those of Tennessee appear as favorites by -3.5. It is what is practically granted as an advantage to the home team.

Honestly, it’s hard to bet against the Bengals, that winning should not be considered a surprise. To take into account: Cincinnati was the team capable of stopping the streak of eight consecutive victories to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The strategy to beat the Bills It’s very easy: you “just” have to stop Josh Allen. Well that, is at least the theory of all that team that faces buffalo have in mind. Of course, one thing to think about it and another thing to do it.

buffalo finished as the best scoring defense and third-best scoring offense, winning their last five regular-season games and hitting the table against the New England Patriots, giving to Bill Belichick his worst postseason loss, in the game of Wild Round from last weekend.

Josh Allen he’s at his best, and the defense is — hands down — the best in the league.

The chiefs They turned their bad start to the season around, to the point of winning eight games in a row after a very poor start.

In that hot streak, it was the defense — and not patrick mahomes— the one who stepped up, averaging just 17 points allowed per game.

However, the “Most Valuable Player” version of Mahomes appeared in this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, breaking out with five touchdown passes against a very good defense. Not the great performance of T. J. Watt was enough to stop the No. 15 of the chiefs.

In some areas, chiefs They have improved compared to the previous season. Better defense, a deck of running backs with Clyde Edwards Helaire, Darrel Williams and this week’s reveal, Jerick McKinnon. Despite this, today they do not seem to be the only favourites, perhaps because the level of competitiveness in the American Conference.

Despite this Kansas City arrives as a very careful rival and they seek to play their third superbowl consecutive.

buffalo in Kansas City looks like a real train wreck

In National Conference the only one to my understanding that proved to be ready for great challenges is Tampa Bay.

The defense polished by Todd Bowles it looks fast, aggressive and very strong.

Of the offensive, inevitably we will have to talk about Tom Brady, who finished the regular season with more than 5,300 yards — his best mark — and 43 touchdown passes, the third-most in his 21 years as a professional.

This offense also understood how to make up for injury losses, COVID-19, and the embarrassing episode of Anthony Brown with practically unknown players like the runner Ke’Shawn Vaughn and the receiver Tyler Johnson. In addition, they have recovered other elements that were in the shade, such as Giovani Bernard and Breshad Perriman.

Los Angeles Rams They won smoothly, and with a 23-point advantage, against a well-known rival such as the arizona cardinals, but the inconsistency of matthew stafford and defensive injuries, give rise to doubts.

With the San Francisco 49ers, a Jimmy Garoppolo prone to making mistakes at key moments can also be the Achilles heel. Although it is noteworthy, yes, that their numbers have improved.