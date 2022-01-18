WHO authorizes two new medicines against COVID-19: baricitinib and sotrovimab

The World Health Organization (WHO) gave the green light this Friday to two new drugs against COVID-19: the drugs baricitinib and sotrovimab.

The endorsement came after the approval of a group of international experts who work in a Guideline Development Group of the health agency and whose results were published in a prestigious scientific publication, the British Medical Journal.

Baricitinib is a Janus kinase inhibitor drug. It works to reduce inflammation and is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Its use is especially recommended in patients with COVID-19 in serious or critical condition, in combination with corticosteroids, a variety of hormones that they use to cure the first of these diseases.

The Panel’s recommendation is based on “moderate-certainty” evidence that it improves survivability and reduces the need for mechanical ventilation, with no observed increase in side effects.

Agency experts note that it has similar effects to other arthritis drugs called interleukin-6 inhibitors, so when both are available, they suggest choosing one based on cost, availability and physician preference . They add that the use of both drugs at the same time is not recommended.

Rather, they advise against using two Janus kinase inhibitors (ruxolitinib and tofacitinib) in severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients, as unreliable evidence in clinical trials showed no benefit and suggests possible augmentation of effects serious side effects with tofacitinib.

Recommendations after seven trials and 4000 patients

The sotrovimab recommendation is formulated for patients with coronavirus that is not severe, but only for those with a higher risk of hospitalization.

The recommendations are based on new evidence from seven clinical trials involving more than 4,000 patients with mild, severe and critical COVID-19 infection.

The authorization of the two new drugs adds to previous recommendations on the use of interleukin 6 inhibitors and systemic corticosteroids for patients with severe or critical COVID-19; to conditional recommendations on the use of casirivimab-imdevimab in certain patients; and the rejection of the use of convalescent plasma, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19, regardless of its severity.