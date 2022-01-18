Who did Tata Martino and Guillermo Ochoa vote for in The Best Awards?

Midtime Editorial

Robert Lewandowski payment revenge from Leo Messi, after the Ballon d’Or, and won The Best trophy that recognizes him as the best footballer of 2021. After the award ceremony, votes cast revealed that defined the winner, including those of Guillermo Ochoa and Tata Martino.

It is important to remember that in addition to a panel of specialists, technicians and captains of the different National teams too cast their vote to choose the winner of The Best, so the elements of the Mexican team They are considered.

Who did Memo Ochoa and Tata Martino vote for?

After it was recognized Robert Lewandowski What The Best award winner, revealed a ready which contained the name of the ttechnicians and captains Y to whom they had given their vote, where the america goalkeeper differed from Tata Martino.

William Ochoa placed as winner to Lionel Messi, PSG player, followed by Robert Lewandowski and finally to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not won this award since 2017; accumulates two second places and a third place after that fact.

For his part, the technical of the Mexican National Teamto gave his winning vote for Robert Lewandowski, followed by Karim Benzema, who today is the referent of Real Madrid, and finally LionelMessi.

It must be specified that every vote on The Best, depending on the place where the footballer is located, orGive a different number of points for the final sum, where the first place grants 5pts, the second gives 3pts and the third only one.

Robert Lewandowski equaled Cristiano Ronaldoor like the players with the most The Best awards, because the Polish and Lusitanian have two prizes each, remembering that the first edition was in 2016; Messi and Modric have one.

