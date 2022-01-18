Who would bet on a new ‘rocket crisis’, Russia or Iran?

Regarding the speculations about whether Russia will deploy military forces in Cuba, if its blackmail to Ukraine is not allowed, it is good to review the distant and most recent history. On January 1, 1957, General Washington Platt published a classic: The production of Strategic Intelligence. Basic principles. But history can play tricks on the best of analysts. In a passage of his essay, the general decided to put Cuba as an example of how a country without considerable resources would not present any danger to another powerful country (such as the US) even if it were geographically close.

Months later, on October 4, 1957, the USSR launched the first Sputnik and demonstrated the development it had achieved in ballistic missile technology that had propelled that tiny spacecraft into space. Almost five years later —in 1962— Nikita Khrushchev, aware that although he had ballistic missile technology, the USSR continued to be strategically inferior in terms of missiles and nuclear warheads compared to the United States, made a bold decision that would end up costing him the premiership. It decided to place intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Cuba, capable of dealing an unstoppable first blow to the US in a matter of seconds. The geopolitical impact of the emergence of the ballistic missile era in the context of the Cold War made General Platt’s assertion obsolete.

Factors that led to the strategic error of the USSR in 1962

What logic led Khrushchev to take that course of action that for 13 days put the planet on the brink of nuclear holocaust?

In essence, three elements: a) the consideration that the USSR was in a strategic disadvantage with respect to the US, a country where, according to its intelligence services, there were powerful groups ready to use blackmail at any suitable moment, and even nuclear conflict, to impose its conditions on the USSR; b) the possibility of resorting to a rhetorical argument, to legitimize before the world his adventurous bet, that the placement of the rockets was an action in favor of peace, since it was done to protect a popular revolution in a small threatened country abusively by the American superpower; and c) the perception that the experienced General Eisenhower had been replaced by a fledgling and indecisive president, who had hesitated at the last minute to support militarily the invasion of Cuba by Brigade 2506 planned by the CIA. He was wrong on the third assessment.

Russia Today it is the eleventh world economy (Texas would be equivalent to the ninth if it were a country) and although it has been boasting of developing new military technologies, the truth is that it is still at an abysmal strategic disadvantage with respect to the US. That is why it has developed a military doctrine based on asymmetric and hybrid warfare. Confronting the US in the nuclear arena would be suicidal. Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical device that Russia needs a living space for its security can convince many Russians – just as Hitler persuaded the Germans with the similar argument of the Lebersraum—but not to world public opinion.

The question that would remain is whether Putin — an unscrupulous, ambitious, pretentious, but extremely skilled and well-informed statesman — would really be willing to pick up the chess game with Joe Biden that Khrushchev and Kennedy sealed in 1962. The Federal Security Service’s assessment from Russia (FSB) on the current internal weaknesses of American society, and of the current presidency in Washington, would it be enough for Putin to return to the adventurous option that ended Khrushchev’s political career? It is possible, but still highly unlikely. What is increasingly on the horizon is some kind of fourth-generation, non-nuclear conflict in Ukraine.

Russia, China or Cubazuela and Iran?

But while not a few analysts speculate whether, as in 1962 Russia and China would play nuclear blackmail using Havana as a pawn (a deja vu syndrome that often affects political analysts) to take advantage of Ukraine or Taiwan, there are other actors and dangers that are perhaps more probable and even imminent that are not pay enough attention. the worst is Iran.

That country developed its long-range rocketry because it was not strictly prohibited in the agreements reached under the Obama presidency. It also continued to clandestinely develop its nuclear capability at a rate higher than the treaty allowed. And for some months now he has been wasting the time of the Biden Administration, and the other countries that participated in that flawed agreement, in reactivating it, while Tehran buys time in its nuclear race.

Iran’s increasingly feasible nuclear warheads would not only threaten Israel and US allies in the Middle East. Once they acquire them, the ayatollahs could play Khrushchev II in the Western Hemisphere.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are not theocrats and their adventures so far have been calibrated according to their own strength and that which they attribute to their adversary. Russia, even more than China, has a tradition of responsible behavior regarding its nuclear arsenal since the times of the USSR.

China is more interested in a strategy of financial and economic superiority through transactions in the developing world. It offers loans that become unpayable mortgages, not nuclear rockets. Taiwan is a matter of cheap nationalism for the masses. They do not need to occupy that island for military or economic reasons.

But Iran it is something else.

A nuclear insurance policy for Cubazuela?

Tehran’s strategic inferiority is not comparable to that of Russia and China. It’s much worse. Its foreign policy logic has been based since 1979 on the use of force, blackmail, organized crime and international terrorism. Like Russia, it already has close military and criminal cooperation with the Venezuelan regime, a place where Cuba has carried out since the rise of Chavez, not on its territory, all the activities that may inconvenience its national security.

A minimal nuclear umbrella in Caracas would cover Havana without the need for the island to appear as a direct threat to the US and its allies in the region. It would make sense that Cubazuela and its rainbow of transnational criminal activities will have a nuclear life insurance policy.

As befits this millennium, part of the new “Cold War” faced by democratic countries is against powers with external nationalist or theocratic projections (Russia, China, Iran) but also against coalitions of mafia totalitarian states with organized crime forces (Cubazuela), not ideological blocs.

Since last September 1, the Taliban have become the main supplier of heroin to Europe. Iran’s terrorist creature, Hezbollah, already collects more than 1,000 million annually from trafficking in cocaine, weapons and other illicit businesses, in collusion with Cubazuela and their allies from the FARC, ELN and the Mexican cartels.

When Iran wanted in 2011 to organize an attack in Washington against the Saudi Arabian ambassador subcontracted the services of the Zeta cartel.

And Venezuela? Under the control and supervision of Havana, it has been an essential factor in the development in the last two decades of these international fabrics between criminal allies, as explained in detail in “Maduros’ Regime Illicit Activities”, written by the specialist on issues international security officer Douglas Farah. Two other well-known specialists in national security issues, Ian Bremmer and Joseph Humire, have exposed in the magazine The National Interest the reasons for Iran’s interest in the Western Hemisphere and the steps it has taken in that direction.

The conspiracy in Managua

If it is legitimate to worry about the “bragging” of a Russian deputy foreign minister, even more so is the presence (and possible agreements) in Managua of Mohsen Rezai, along with Daniel Ortega, Nicolás Maduro, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Luis Alberto Rodríguez Lopez-Calleja. Rezaee, one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world, circulated by Interpol and accused of attacks in various countries, is a senior officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (to which the Quds Forces and Hamas are associated) and vice president of Iran.

On October 9, 2021 the magazine Week published confidential information that reflects how Iran has already delivered to the Maduro regime anti-ship missiles AGM-84, AGM 656, air-to-air missiles AIM 7, Sparrow AIM-9X Sidewinder, AESA APG-83 SABR radar systems, UPK 23-250 containers , UB-32 launchers with S-5 rockets, ZAB 500 kg bombs, RBK 500 kg bombs, AK-103 7.62mm caliber rifles and Masaf 51.62mm caliber rifles. In June 2021 alone, 1,500 missiles, 400 bombs, 500 rockets, 30 containers and 35 radars were delivered under the pretext of Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021.

Iranian military personnel—and their Hezbollah terrorist colleagues—train Venezuelans whose government provides them with passports and documentation to move freely in the region for their criminal activities. Maduro has also boasted in the past of his willingness to authorize the Iranians to install strategic weapons in Venezuela, but it is difficult to take it into account if it were not for this mafia meeting in Managua of Rezai with the presidents of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua and the mafia power in the shadow of López-Calleja.

It would be irresponsible and unprofessional to exclude the high possibility that Rezai, Maduro, Ortega and López-Calleja (rather than the puppet of Díaz-Canel) analyzed in their conversations in Managua the “correlation of forces”, and the possibility that with the acquisition of the nuclear weapon by Iran it will soon be possible for the ayatollahs, along with their Latin American allies, to blackmail Washington in this hemisphere. A missile with a nuclear warhead located in Venezuela is enough. That is the logic of the terrorists. How do you say in english, food for thought.

In short: while it is correct not to ignore the words of the Russian deputy foreign minister, it would be reckless not to pay adequate attention to the actions of this Iranian vice president in the US backyard.

If such an offer is presented by Tehran to CubazuelaTrusting the political wisdom of people like Maduro, Díaz-Canel, López-Calleja and Ortega would be totally irresponsible.