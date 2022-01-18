William Levy: the Cuban who had an eye on the Major Leagues and gave the big hit in the performance

While living in Cuba, William Levy led a precarious life, going hungry and lacking something as basic as toothpaste. However, life had the game in his favor for him to hit a big hit and through baseball “steal” the performance.

“The hardest part of growing up in Cuba, the part that attacked our souls, was not having freedom. Finally, I realized that my only hope was to leave the country. I spent my days looking at the ocean and dreaming of one day reaching the United States of America, a country where anything is possible,” Levy said of his time on the Caribbean island.

By then, his hopes were pinned on baseball, but fate had another facet for him to discover: acting.

At the age of 14, he traveled legally with his family to the United States

States and because he was a good baseball player he got a scholarship

to study business administration in college, but dropped out of high school after two years to focus on her acting and modeling career.

The attractive Cuban actor and producer has regained the attention of the Latin American public after his successful return to the world of telenovelas in the Colombian production “Café con aroma de mujer” and announcing his new role as the Count of Monte Cristo.

In “Café con aroma de mujer” Levy brings to life the male protagonist (Santiago Vallejo) of the melodramatic story, released on December 29, 2021 on Netflix. In it, he shares the stage with the actors Laura Londoño, Carmen Villalobos, Mabel Moreno and Diego Cadavid.

The telenovela has had great support from viewers and the interpreter thanked this a few days ago with the following message: “I can only tell you: thanks a million for all the love. Thank you for making “Café con Aroma de Mujer” the most watched Netflix show in all of Latin America and Spain. Thank you from the whole team, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

New project

Last Friday he announced that he will be in a new series, called “Monte Cristo”. This is an adaptation of “The Count of Monte Cristo”, a novel by Alexandre Dumas.

“It gives me great joy to be able to play the character of Edmundo Dantes (Alejandro Montecristo), since it is one of my favorite characters, a story that I have loved since I was a child,” Levy wrote on his Instagram account (a platform on which he has more eight million followers).

Origin and family life

Wiliam Gutierrez Levy was born on August 29, 1980 in Havana, Cuba, where he grew up with his mother Barbara Levy and other relatives (his maternal grandfather, his brothers Barbara and Jonathan and his stepfather).

Since 2003 he has had a love relationship with the Mexican actress, Elizabeth Gutierrez, whom he met on the reality show “Protagonistas de novela II”.

They both have two children: Christopher Kailey Alexandra Levy and Alexander Levy, with the latter he shares a great passion for baseball, so they attend weekly games in which said sport is played.

Filmography

At 41 years old, Levy has participated in several telenovelas recorded in Miami and Mexico, among which Triunfo del amor, Beware of the angel, Sortilegio, La tempestad, Mujeres assassinas and Café con aroma de mujer stand out.

She was part of Next Models, a modeling agency that helped her participate in the reality shows “Isla de la tentación” and “Protagonistas de novela II”.

In 2008, he starred in the successful telenovela “Cuidado con el Ángel”, alongside the Mexican singer and actress Maite Perroni. The story broke audience records in the United States.

Levy also has dubbing talent, so in 2009 he did the Spanish voice of the character Captain ‘Chuck’ Baker from the animated film Planet 51.

I’m Into You

In 2011, he participated in the video clip “I’m Into You” by American singer Jennifer Lopez.

They were romantically linked by media outlets and entertainment fans, but the two denied the truth of the rumor.

The audiovisual was recorded in the Riviera Maya and has been played more than 300 million times to date.

Hollywood

His first participation in the Hollywood film industry was in the 2014 film “The Single Moms Club”, in which he played Manny.

That same year he played the role of Quinton Canosa in Addicted, a film directed by Bille Woodruff.

Years later he acted as Christian in Resident Evil: Final Chapter and in 2018 he was in the third season of the North American series Star.

Among other awards, he has become the winner of categories such as “Best

actor”, “This is great!”, “Best leading actor of the year” “Best performance of the year”, “Image revelation” and “Couple of the year”.

In addition, he has been chosen on multiple occasions by People en Español as one of “The 50 most beautiful.”

+ Curiosities

She was a model in an advertising campaign for the Italian fashion company Dolce and Gabbana in 2010.

William is a caring person, for that reason he sponsored 36 children through the Mexican foundation “Un Kilo de Ayuda” and, also in 2014 after Hurricane Irma affected Florida, together with his neighbors he cooperated in cleaning up the territory.

He collects luxurious cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador and a Rolls Royce that cost approximately 300,000 euros.