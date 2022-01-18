Wireless power | We are Future

#SomosFuturo is a project to inspire young people and make them protagonists of the future. We want to promote their talent and awaken their passion for scientific knowledge. They are the engine to conquer tomorrow.

This webseries is an exciting journey in 32 video-stages starring great popularizers of science in Spain. In this episode, the thirtieth of the series, the one known as Doctor Fusion tells how wireless energy will make our lives more comfortable. This technology, known as teleenergy, will allow electricity generated in fields of solar panels or by wind turbines in the sea to be transported to the towns and cities where it is consumed, clearing the landscape and cities of electrical wiring. With teleenergy we can also charge any device, including electric vehicles, without the need for plugs.

Although there are still years for these innovations to become a reality, there are already projects underway around the world. In New Zealand they have managed to transport energy without cables over 150 kilometres. In Sweden, an electric road capable of wirelessly recharging the vehicles that travel along it is being built. Little by little, we are plugging into the air, which will also allow applications in devices as tiny as they can travel inside our body or as colossal as a plane flying through this wireless technology. The possibilities are endless. Discover all its incredible uses in this video.